If you are the kind of developer who prefers to work in UTC, you may have seen Python's datetime.utcnow() and datetime.utcfromtimestamp() methods and thought, "Ah, yes, this is what I should do to work in UTC!" But alas, this is not the best way to work with UTC datetimes. In fact I would say that it is extremely rare that you would want to use either of these functions. Consider the following dangerous code:

from datetime import datetime ts = 1571595618.0 x = datetime . utcfromtimestamp ( ts ) x_ts = x . timestamp () assert ts == x_ts , f " { ts } != { x_ts } "

When executed with your system locale set to UTC, this will succeed just fine, but when executed in any locale where the offset at that particular timestamp is something other than 0, the assertion fails — for example when executed with an America/New_York locale, you'll get AssertionError: 1571595618.0 != 1571610018.0 .

This is due to an unfortunate quirk of history and a subtle shift in what it means for a datetime to be naïve that took place in the Python 2 to 3 transition. I imagine that these functions would not exist if the datetime library were redesigned today, but at the moment there are a mix of harmful and harmless uses of them out there, and it's not a simple matter to rip them all out.

Rather than make you stick around for a history lesson as to why this problem exists, I'm going to spoil the ending and say that the right thing to do is to pass a UTC object to the tz parameter of now() and fromtimestamp() , respectively, to get a time zone-aware datetime:

from datetime import datetime , timezone ts = 1571595618.0 x = datetime . fromtimestamp ( ts , tz = timezone . utc ) x_ts = x . timestamp () assert ts == x_ts , f " { ts } != { x_ts } " # This assertion succeeds

The problem with datetime.utcnow() and datetime.utcfromtimestamp() occurs because these return naïve datetimes (i.e. with no timezone attached), and in Python 3, these are interpreted as system-local times. Explicitly specifying a time zone solves the problem.